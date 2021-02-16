Zack Snyder Confirms Another Big DC Villain For Justice League Director’s Cut

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is now just over a month away and I can’t wait. The 214-minute behemoth will show the superhero blockbuster as its creator intended and will be a completely different beast from the terrible Joss Whedon version. Along the way we’re getting Joe Manganiello finally making a proper appearance as Deathstroke, Ezra Miller shot new scenes as the Flash from the Fantastic Beasts 3 set, the long-awaited return of Ben Affleck as Batman, and Jared Leto reprising his Joker (who promptly reminded us that we live in a society).

One of major difference from the theatrical cut will be the villainous Steppenwolf. He was among the more criticized aspects of the original cut, being realized through rushed CGI and with very thin characterization. Now he’s reverted to his original scarier design and Snyder is involving his master Darkseid, the God of all Evil. But the trailer released yesterday showed yet another of Darkseid’s lieutenants: the diabolical Granny Goodness.

We got confirmation from Zack! This is Granny Goodness! pic.twitter.com/BKuB8QJkID — Reviews by Brooks (@brookstweetz) February 12, 2021

Fans quickly spotted her in the preview videos, with Snyder confirming on Vero that they’d correctly identified her. Granny Goodness is a classic Jack Kirby creation and debuted in the pages of 1971’s Mister Miracle #2. She’s gone on to be one of the popular Apokalyptian villains, appearing in Superman: The Animated Series, Smallville and most recently in Harley Quinn. But Justice League will be her first time on the big screen, though we don’t know if she’s anything other than a background character.

One remaining mystery is who’s playing her. Fans have been poring over the trailer, with suggestions ranging from Judi Dench, Helen Mirren and Kathy Bates. I suspect it’s not someone quite so famous, but I’m impressed that it’s taken until now for fans to learn that the villain will even be present in the movie.

Answers to these questions aren’t far away and we’ll find out when Justice League airs on HBO Max on March 18, 2021.