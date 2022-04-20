Zack Snyder confirms ‘Rebel Moon’ has started filming

After his success with the Justice League and Army of the Dead, director Zack Snyder has confirmed that shooting for his upcoming Netflix sci-fi project Rebel Moon has begun.

The news was announced on Twitter, where Snyder released photos of the set, which seemed to be in the middle of a desert as well as the interior of the bay doors of the ship. He also shared one of the costume ideas for one of the characters.

Snyder announced that he partnered up with Netflix for his next sci-fi project back in 2021. Synder commented that this next new project is going to be a two-part story described as “Man Of Steel’s Krypton Scene on steroids” and that it was originally going to be a Star Wars spin off.

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Snyder shared the general plot for this upcoming project, saying that Rebel Moon is about a peaceful colony being threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent.

“The story is set in motion when a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.”

Some of the official cast members that were announced to take part in the project are Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi) as Balisarius, Charlie Hunnam (The Gentlemen), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and Jena Malone (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire).

Neither Netflix nor Snyder have yet to reveal a release date for the project.