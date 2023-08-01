Fans of director Zack Snyder once again passionately defended his work with DC after a former Warner Bros. executive revealed the truth about the filmmaker’s profitability with the studio.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), former Warner Bros. executive Greg Silverman responded to a remark saying how the director’s “supporters conveniently forget how much money Zack Snyder lost for WB.” Silverman’s response was quite the contrary:

Not true. We lost some money on GAHOOLE and a fair amount on SUCKERPUNCH. The rest of his films at WB were very profitable. Very. https://t.co/5WuQMuRriH — Greg Silverman (@gregsilverman) July 31, 2023

Though it’s widely known not all of Snyder’s movies were universal hits with audiences or critics, fans quickly pointed to Man of Steel as one of the director’s most exemplary works. One Reddit user on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit described the Henry Cavill Superman origin film as “on a different plane from Batman v Superman or Justice League.”

Speaking of poor reception, Snyder himself has indicated some WB executives hated Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice so much they asked him to make Justice League tonally different from it. As we all know now, this ultimately led to disaster since WB’s decision to bring in a different director relegated the 2017 version of the superhero team-up film to a laughing stock. As one Reddit user pointed out, the Joss Whedon-directed Justice League that should’ve been DC’s answer to The Avengers ended up being a case of putting “all the eggs in one basket,” but the basket had an extremely fragile handle.

Unsurprisingly, fans took the time to defend not only Man of Steel but Batman v Superman, as well.

Admittedly, I was pretty disappointed with Batman v Superman when I saw it in theaters. However, I have since gained an appreciation of the Ultimate Edition version of the film on something of a guilty pleasure basis. It may not be the most perfect way to see panels of Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns transposed into live action, but for now, it’s all we got and that’s got to count for something.

Silverman is no stranger to defending Snyder, since he previously made a puzzling statement about how the director being so kind and open as a person somehow translated to negative movie reviews from critics. With that said, we certainly give a tip of the hat to Snyder for not succumbing to the impulses of some of the darker corners of his fanbase by promoting the upcoming Blue Beetle, despite the director’s history and subsequent falling out with DC.