Zack Snyder Hosting A Man Of Steel Watch Party This Week

While much of the talk around Zack Snyder has revolved around the “Snyder Cut” in recent months, fans will get the chance to revisit the director’s first move into Superman territory with a watch party for 2013’s Man of Steel. The Henry Cavill-starring pic, which sets up the DCEU, has drawn some controversy for its use of violence, but remains a solid if perhaps not fully realized Superman film.

Snyder will be running a watch party for it this Wednesday, May 20th via Vero, and will be providing commentary and answering questions about the production. The director put together a similar event a few weeks ago for Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, and enjoyed the watch and fan reaction enough to go back to Man of Steel. Indeed, Snyder has framed the party as celebrating Superman as an icon of hope during the lockdown, posting to Twitter as follows:

Many of us are struggling during this difficult time. Felt it could be cathartic to come together now for a Man of Steel Watch Party and celebrate the ultimate symbol of hope. Submit some questions, I’ll answer a few after. #manofsteel #superman https://t.co/PdvGayTe7b pic.twitter.com/GMvIWyD4y4 — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 18, 2020

Zack Snyder Shares Tons Of New Justice League Snyder Cut Photos 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Given that the Dawn of Justice watch party produced some fascinating insights into Snyder’s work, fans can expect a similar experience with Man of Steel. However, those wanting to take part will have to deal with an early 8am PDT start, which may or may not exclude the use of alcohol during the screening.

Several outlets have questioned, though, whether Snyder’s timing is planned as a build-up to reveal that his version of Justice League will be confirmed as appearing on HBO Max. This possibility has been doing the rounds for some time, and it seems increasingly likely that we’ll get a chance to see the edit of Justice League that Snyder had in mind. In the meantime, Man of Steel probably deserves another viewing, and will give Snyder space to talk about his decision-making process, which has recently been defended by one of the movie’s stars.

Will you be taking part in the Man of Steel watch party with Snyder, though? As usual, let us know in the comments section down below.