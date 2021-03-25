Zack Snyder Is The Most Popular Star In The World Right Now

After years in the wilderness, Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder is finally seeing some love. The hotly anticipated Justice League Snyder Cut exceeded critical and audience expectations and is currently tearing up the streaming charts around the world.

Many former haters are being forced to eat their words, too, as his DCEU movies are reevaluated. For example, The Washington Post recently published an article entitled “The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a nice fantasy. We need Zack Snyder’s superhero stories more.”

This renewed attention has propelled Snyder to the likely spot of most popular celebrity in the world on IMDb’s Star Meter, which is generally topped by A-list actors. They calculate the ranking by looking at page impressions on a person’s IMDb’s profile and of any movies/TV shows they’re involved in, thus figuring out who people are most interested in. And right now, folks are interested in Zack Snyder.

This unexpected feat could mark the beginning of a golden period for the director. After a total vindication with Zack Snyder’s Justice League, he has Army of the Dead landing on Netflix in May. The zombie/heist movie has a good deal of hype behind it as well, with the streaming giant having already announced plans for an anime TV show and a prequel.

Beyond that, there are the growing cries for Warner Bros. to #RestoreTheSnyderverse. I think that’s unlikely right now, but then again, I once thought that about the Snyder Cut, too, so I wouldn’t count anything out over the next few years. But where’s the fan campaign for a sequel to Zack Snyder‘s underrated (seriously) Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole? That’s got to be coming soon, right?