Zack Snyder Shares First Photo Of Justice League’s Black Suit Superman

Zack Snyder has an apparently inexhaustible collection of Justice League concept art and behind-the-scenes photos that he’s been gradually posting online since the film’s release. Showing us what we missed out on with the butchered theatrical cut has kept the Snyder cut dream alive for legions of fans and campaigners. But now he’s posted one of the best yet, a promotional shot of Henry Cavill in the black Superman suit.

First, though, here’s a bit of context for this look. In the iconic The Death and Return of Superman comics, the hero was killed in a titanic clash in Metropolis by the rampaging Doomsday. Following his death, we see rival Supermen battling for the right to be his successor, only for the original to return via a Kryptonian Regeneration Matrix. When he emerged from this process though, he was wearing a black and silver Superman costume. This is the suit that would’ve appeared in Zack Snyder’s Justice League and here’s how it would’ve looked:

In the original cut, Cavill’s Superman would’ve worn this suit for the rest of the movie once he’d been resurrected, with the Justice League sequels showing him reverting to his original blue and red costume. None of this will come as a huge surprise to dedicated Snyder cut fans, who’ve seen storyboards and deleted scenes showing off this original suit, but it’s definitely a moment of excitement as you can see from the Tweets down below.

THE BLACK SUPERMAN SUIT. IM CRYING THIS IS TOO MUCH. pic.twitter.com/gGdoTFi7OR — brandon ʬ⁸⁴ (@clarksleague) December 12, 2019

Zack Snyder just revealed a never before seen image of Henry Cavill in the black Superman suit from JUSTICE LEAGUE! This would have been so incredible to see on the big screen. We were truly robbed of greatness. pic.twitter.com/dyWfa7pm40 — Jesabel🎄 (@JesabelRaay) December 12, 2019

henry wearing the black superman suit… we could’ve had it all pic.twitter.com/yV8L45YZfN — andre (@nighztwing) December 12, 2019

But there is one dissenting voice, who explains that:

This is Zack trolling fans… Even the VFX artist for DC Films said, “There was (sadly) never a black Superman suit.” And not a single bts photo or video shows Cavill wearing a black suit. — 𝐉𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐄 𝐁𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐑𝐒 ➐ (@jessebickers) December 12, 2019

Either way, it looks pretty damn cool to me and it’s a real shame we never got to see it in Justice League. Maybe if the Snyder cut ever gets released though that’ll change. Fingers crossed.