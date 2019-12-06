If Warner Bros. ever decide to get around to finishing the fabled Snyder Cut of Justice League, which is rumored to clock in at over 3.5 hours, fans will likely have already seen the majority of the unreleased footage thanks to the sheer number of images that have been making the rounds online in recent months.

Zack Snyder himself has been the chief culprit, bombarding social media with dozens of previously-unseen photos in an effort to continue drumming up publicity for his original cut of Justice League, which the filmmaker may or may not be in early negotiations with the studio about depending on who you believe, although he’s reassured fans not to lose hope.

However, the latest snapshot from Snyder’s Justice League doesn’t come from the director, but from Clay Staub, the movie’s aerial second unit director who also worked with Snyder on Dawn of the Dead and 300, and it’s an atmospheric black-and-white image of Bruce Wayne on horseback, presumably from the original prologue that saw Gotham’s most famous son traveling alone through the wilderness in an effort to unite the titular superhero team.

New Justice League Snyder Cut Image Shows Bruce Wayne On Horseback 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Snyder had spoken previously about how his vision for Justice League was partly inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s classic Seven Samurai, with Bruce playing the role of lone warrior who rounded up his teammates from all over the globe. Instead, the theatrical release featured a relatively straightforward series of scenes that introduced each character one-by-one, the kind that you find in virtually every big-budget team-based movie.

There’s no doubt that the extensive reshoots helmed by Joss Whedon dramatically altered the overall tone of Justice League, and if the Snyder Cut does ever see the light of day, fans will be in for a vastly different version of the film.