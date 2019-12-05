The Snyder Cut Of Justice League Is Over 3.5 Hours Long

Another week, and yet another set of stories doing the rounds about Zack Snyder’s unfinished cut of Justice League. While we’re still no further forward in getting official confirmation about whether or not the director’s original vision for the superhero blockbuster will ever see the light of day, Snyder has nonetheless continued teasing the movie on social media.

After telling fans not to give up hope about the Snyder Cut, the filmmaker then shared a photo that proved that it definitely does exist. Jason Momoa says that he’s seen it with his own eyes, but this is the first tangible image that 100% confirms that the almost-mythical version of Justice League is locked and ready to go. All we need now is for Warner Bros. to give the go ahead, which may or may not happen despite a constant bombardment on social media from fans, presumably to do with the huge cost required to finish a movie that wrapped shooting well over two and a half years ago.

As well as the latest image confirming that the Snyder Cut exists, if you look a little closer at the photo then you can see that it also inadvertently gives away the running time for the unfinished cut of Justice League. The reels clearly show an incredibly lengthy time of 214 minutes, which puts the Snyder Cut among such prestigious butt-numbing company like the theatrical cut of The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman.

That’s an awful lot of extra footage for a movie that originally clocked in at a brisk 120 minutes, reportedly due to Warner Bros. demanding that Justice League be no longer than two hours. The Director’s Cut of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice added an extra 31 minutes onto that film, and was generally better-received by both fans and critics as a result, but the fact that the Snyder Cut is over 100 minutes longer than the theatrical release of Justice League is a clear indicator of just how much the finished product differed from his original plans for the DCEU team-up.