Basking in the glory of his GOAT hashtag given to him by his fans on Twitter, Justice League director Zack Snyder reached out to his social media following to encourage them to vote for his 2021 film Army of the Dead, to get the “Fan Favorite” Academy Award.

The film, a “spiritual successor” to 2004’s Snyder-directed Dawn of the Dead remake scripted by James Gunn, stars David Bautista as a mercenary hired to break into a casino in zombie-ridden Las Vegas and steal $200 million from its vault. The film received mixed reviews on its release, with a 67% “fresh rating” on critical aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and a score on Metacritic of 57 out of 100. However, that didn’t stop Netflix from immediately greenlighting an Army of the Dead prequel, Army of Thieves, which also released in 2021.

While lacking the critical acclaim of 2022 Best Picture nominees like Power of the Dog or Belfast, it isn’t unheard of for a genre film to receive a nod from the Academy. In 1991, the horror film The Silence of the Lambs swept most of the major award categories, and this year the Guillermo del Toro film noir remake Nightmare Alley has received a nomination.

However, it was never considered likely that zombie flick, even if made by a high-profile and popular director, would be nominated. So for fans of Snyder’s work, this might be their best chance at seeing their favorite director’s latest film go toe-to-toe with some of the best in Hollywood.

Voting continues until March 3rd, and fans can vote for their favorite films at the Academy’s “Oscars Fan Favorite” website.