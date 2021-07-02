Zack Snyder Reportedly Wants To Direct A Deadpool Movie

Zack Snyder is one of the most polarizing filmmakers of the modern era, one who boasts a huge, incredibly dedicated and vociferously loyal following that will always back him to the hilt. He’s unquestionably one of the most talented directors in the industry when it comes to visuals and world-building, but it’s often the narrative and character-driven aspects of his movies that let him down.

You could make a well-founded argument that Snyder is still waiting to deliver his first universally beloved feature, with critics and audiences regularly in disagreement over the merits of his output. Having acted as the architect of the DCEU before being unceremoniously dumped by Warner Bros., something a lot of fans are still struggling to reconcile, the thought of the Watchmen and 300 director jumping ship over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be tantamount to treason for many.

However, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck would be returning as Batman in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that Snyder reportedly told Marvel Studios he’d love to direct a Deadpool movie. While telling people you want to helm an upcoming installment in cinema’s biggest-ever franchise is a million miles away from getting the gig, most folks would surely be in agreement that Snyder would be all wrong for the Merc with a Mouth.

Levity and humor have hardly been renowned as his strongest suits, and the deft blend between action and comedy is key to Deadpool‘s appeal, and nobody wants to see a grim and introspective spin on the irreverent assassin that runs for half an hour too long. Could Snyder one day board the MCU? It’s entirely possible, but he doesn’t fit Wade Wilson’s remit in the slightest.