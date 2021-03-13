You may have noticed that Henry Cavill has been all over the headlines recently, despite maintaining complete silence since the news first broke a couple of weeks back that J.J. Abrams was rebooting Superman for Warner Bros., something that had been rumored for years before finally becoming a reality, and almost two decades after he first pitched the studio with the abandoned Flyby.

Naturally, fans weren’t best pleased that Cavill’s Kryptonian was being left on the sidelines for the character’s next solo outing, but it didn’t exactly come as a surprise, either. Eight years have passed since Man of Steel hit theaters, and while the actor has remained on board as the DCEU’s Superman throughout that time, a sequel has never come close to materializing.

The 37 year-old did extend his contract last summer, so we can at least expect him to drop by in somebody else’s movie, with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam an obvious candidate, but audiences will be able to see Cavill’s Big Blue Boy Scout next week when Zack Snyder’s Justice League finally premieres on HBO Max.

It would be an understatement to say that Superman’s arc in the theatrical edition left a lot to be desired, but at least black suit Superman is set to deliver the goods and Snyder has now revealed a fresh image of the DC icon in his new duds, which you can check out below.

Zack Snyder Reveals New Look At Justice League's Black Suit Superman

The most memorable thing about Superman’s involvement in Justice League up to this point has been his upper lip, but that’s all set to change imminently, and it’ll inevitably lead to increased calls from the fanbase to see Henry Cavill play a much more prominent role in the DCEU moving forward.