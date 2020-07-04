Ahead of the Justice League Snyder Cut coming to the streaming service sometime next year, HBO Max has just added another extended cut of the director’s work to its library of DC movies. On Friday, the theatrical version of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice was replaced on the site by the full 3-hour Ultimate Edition.

Today, Zack Snyder has marked the complete vision of his film going up on the service by sharing a new photo of Ben Affleck’s Batman on social media. “Excited that Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition is now streaming exclusively on @HBOMax,” writes the filmmaker, along with a pic of Batfleck from the famous Knightmare sequence, which sees the Dark Knight experience a premonition of an apocalyptic Darkseid-controlled future.

Zack Snyder Shares New Batfleck Pic As Batman V Superman Ultimate Edition Comes To HBO Max 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

DC lovers are widely agreed on the fact that the BvS Ultimate Edition is superior to the theatrical cut. With half an hour added on to the runtime, it makes the plot run a lot smoother and the general atmosphere and mood of the piece work much better. When it came out via a home release in 2016, it didn’t exactly convert folks who don’t get on with Snyder’s films, but it did help lift the critical opinion of the movie somewhat.

Snyder’s choice of Affleck to promote the Ultimate Cut in his tweet is interesting, too. We’ll definitely see a lot of previously unseen footage of his Batman in his Justice League cut, that’s for sure, but there are also a lot of reports swirling that he’ll be back for brand new projects set for streaming following JL, possibly even Affleck’s original take on The Batman, which will apparently be officially announced this summer.

Looks like we’ll just have to sit tight and see if that comes to anything, but in the meantime, you can catch Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition on HBO Max.