Ben Affleck’s Reportedly Signed A New Contract To Return As Batman

The news that Warner Bros. is releasing the Justice League Snyder Cut on HBO Max has blown the DCEU wide open. We thought Zack Snyder’s original vision for the franchise was dead and buried, but like Superman himself, it seems to be on the verge of a resurrection. The director’s version of the team-up movie could be as far as it goes, but there’s an awful lot of talk swirling about Ben Affleck maybe returning as Batman, too.

The latest outlet to share this news is The Cultured Nerd. TCN reports that their sources have informed them that Affleck has actually already gone and signed a new contract with WB to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in several Zack Snyder-produced projects, likely due to end up on the streaming service. They note that three other outlets have shared the same information and TCN offers that Affleck’s supposed new deal could result in anything from cameos, a miniseries or a fully-fledged feature film.

Speaking of which, The Cultured Nerd previously shared that they believe Affleck’s original version of The Batman, that was scrapped when he left the part and Matt Reeves took over, could actually be made now. In keeping with what we knew about Affleck’s plans back in the day, it’s said that Joe Manganiello would be brought back as Deathstroke, as would Jared Leto as the Joker.

If you’re thinking there’s no way that WB would finance more Batfleck adventures while introducing Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight to the world, then may I remind you that Michael Keaton is in the midst of signing up to reprise his take on Batman in The Flash movie and beyond. So, clearly the studio has decided the more Batmen the merrier.

It seems likely that WB will drop a major announcement like this at their DC Fandome event, which is coming in August. So for now, we just need to stay patient as we may be on the verge of some (more) huge Batman news.