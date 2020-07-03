Announcement Of Ben Affleck’s Batman Return Said To Be Imminent

With the news that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is on its way and Michael Keaton is in talks to return as Batman in the DCEU, it feels like DC’s past is colliding with its present. Likewise, evidence is building that Ben Affleck, once thought to be done as the Dark Knight for good, is due to return to the franchise to don the Batsuit once again. In fact, according to the latest intel, he’s already signed a contract and an official announcement is imminent.

The Cultured Nerd’s Taylor Murphy, who already reported that Affleck had closed the deal, recently elaborated on what his sources have told him. Murphy claims that Affleck’s all set to return as the Batman and Warner Bros. will come clean with the news at some point over the next two months, either at DC FanDome (August 22nd) or Justice Con (July 25th).

“Ben has indeed signed a new contract and he is coming back. The official announcement is expected to happen either at DC FanDome or during Justice Con. One of the two, we’re going to get that announcement but it’s going to happen before September. We’re going to get the official announcement and we are going to get the Snyderverse Batman…returning.”

Apparently, Affleck could return to make his original version of The Batman, which he was due to star in, co-write and direct before he stepped away from the project. It’s said that Joe Manganiello would also return as Deathstroke, as would Jared Leto as the Joker, and Murphy says that WB releasing the Snyder Cut and making amends with Snyder was what convinced him to return.

Not so long ago, fans might’ve dismissed these kind of stories, but it’s clear that Warner Bros. wants to capitalize on the popularity of previous versions of their iconic characters as well as keep moving forward with new portrayals, like Robert Pattinson’s Batman, for example. So, if we can trust this information, then it seems Affleck enthusiasts will be getting some very exciting news over the next few weeks.