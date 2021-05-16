Zack Snyder Says The Stories For Justice League 2 And 3 Are All Figured Out

All of the social media campaigning in the world isn’t going to change the minds of the Warner Bros. hierarchy and launch Zack Snyder’s Justice League sequels into development, especially when you consider the language used by the filmmaker to describe his former employers during his latest batch of interviews, which are technically to promote Netflix’s Army of the Dead but eventually and inevitably circle back around to the SnyderVerse.

He’s described the studio as being ‘aggressively anti-Snyder,’ revealed he thought he’d get sued if he were to publicly support the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement and described the process of finishing HBO Max’s Justice League as akin to torture, highlighting regular passive aggressive actions from WB despite most people operating under the assumption that he’d been given complete creative control and free rein.

However, that still hasn’t stopped the 300 and Watchmen director from continuing to talk about his planned follow-ups, and after recently outlining how Wayne T. Carr’s Green Lantern would have slotted into the lineup, Snyder has now admitted that he’s had the stories for the second and third installments figured out for a long time.

“Lois is definitely pregnant and you would have to then tell the story of Lois’ child. It would be a big part of the story going forward. But I think the version with Lois, that she’s pregnant with Clark’s child, is a wrinkle that is slightly different from that version, but we had that figured out. Look, the story’s figured out. I know what to do, it’s not a question. But the truth is, the Snyder Cut came out, just to give you a sense of it. I haven’t heard from them, I don’t know what they think. I do love these characters and I love the world, clearly, but yeah, I just don’t know what their plans are or what they’re up to.”

The 55 year-old has been very, very careful in refusing to admit defeat when it comes to the SnyderVerse, but the prospect grows more and more unlikely by the day. For what feels like the umpteenth time, the top brass are shifting focus once again in regards to the upcoming DC Films slate, and unless the titular team gets rebooted in some fashion, then there doesn’t seem to be a place for Justice League at the moment, regardless of how passionate Snyder’s fanbase remains. And that is certainly a real shame.