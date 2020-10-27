Zack Snyder Teases Beginning Of New Justice League Shoot

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is morphing into something beyond the dreams of even the most fervent Snyder cut campaigner. Just over the last week, we’ve gotten confirmation that Jared Leto is returning to play the Joker and Joe Manganiello is going to show us his combat skills as Deathstroke. Beyond that, almost all of the original cast (save for Henry Cavill) are back for reshoots and additional footage with an estimated budget of tens of millions of dollars.

Of course, we already got a taste of what the final product will look like at the DC FanDome event in August courtesy of the extremely cool trailer, which proved that this Justice League will bear little resemblance to Joss Whedon’s theatrical cut that stunk up the place back in 2017. We may find out more about those differences very soon, too, as Snyder has posted an image that suggests the shoot is about to begin.

The photo – seen below- shows a clapper board sporting the logo for the project, which combines the Justice League “JL” and the one for Snyder’s production company The Stone Quarry. If this is ready to go, it doesn’t seem too outlandish to predict that we’ll soon see some pictures of the cast back in their costumes and a good look at the additional scenes being inserted.

Zack Snyder’s new cut will hit HBO Max in 2021 and will be released as a miniseries composed of four hour-long episodes – hopefully landing sometime next summer. In addition, fans can also look forward to his awesome-sounding Netflix Original movie Army of the Dead, which appears to be pretty much complete and is expected to drop in early 2021.

After an awful few years for the director in which his name was dragged through the mud in the wake of Justice League (and his personal tragedy), it seems that 2021 has the potential to be a big comeback for him. Let’s hope that both his projects live up to the sky high expectations of his passionate fans.