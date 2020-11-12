Even though she’s one of the most famous and instantly recognizable characters in comic book history, Catwoman has never really been a fixture on the big screen despite being brought to such vivid and iconic life in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns by Michelle Pfeiffer. Of course, a lot of that has to do with Halle Berry’s horrendous solo outing from 2004, which is deservedly regarded as one of the worst blockbusters ever made and helped set female-driven superhero movies back by over a decade.

Zoe Kravitz will be looking to deliver the complete opposite when she stars as Selina Kyle in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, a project that’s spent so long in development that it was originally announced in October 2014 with Ben Affleck set to star, direct, co-write and executive produce. Zack Snyder, meanwhile, the man who cast Affleck as the Caped Crusader, is currently back at work on Justice League four and a half years after he first called action, and he’s now teased that Catwoman exists somewhere in his version of the DCEU.

During a recent podcast appearance, the filmmaker hinted that Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle had been romantically involved a decade before the events of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, and the 300 director took to his social media platform of choice to further tease the connection by posting an image of the duo on Vero, which you can see below.

Zack Snyder Teases That Catwoman Exists In His DCEU 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Snyder also supported the idea of his Catwoman being played by Carla Gugino, who he worked with on Watchmen and Sucker Punch. The 49 year-old actress is just one year older than Ben Affleck, and if Justice League causes the director to stick around the DCEU for a while longer, he could well end up exploring the potential story avenue further.