If Justice League Snyder Cut’s A Hit, Zack Snyder Could Direct More DC Movies

For a long time, it looked as though the Snyder Cut of Justice League would remain nothing more than a pipe-dream, with Warner Bros. reportedly ready to wipe Zack Snyder’s contributions to the DCEU from canon entirely. However, based on a fan campaign that refused to give up, the dream finally became a reality, and the Snyder Cut will arrive exclusively on HBO Max next year.

Recent developments surrounding the franchise have redefined what’s now possible in the DCEU, with Michael Keaton back as Batman and the multiverse set to allow standalone movies like Joker and The Batman to exist outside of the main timeline while still technically remaining under the same umbrella as Superman, Wonder Woman and the rest of the gang.

Snyder clearly had big plans for the shared superhero universe before his time at the helm was cut short, but we’ve now heard that he could find himself back in the studio’s good graces should the reassembled version of Justice League turn out to be the major success that everybody’s expecting it to be, and he could even end up directing more DC movies as a result.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us a Justice League Dark show was in the works for HBO Max months before it was officially announced – if the Snyder Cut lives up to the hype and generates the commercial gains that Warner Bros. are predicting, the filmmaker could get his hands on an upcoming DC project in the future, albeit with one caveat.

Our sources say that while the studio are open to the idea of hiring him again, it would more than likely be for a standalone DC adaptation – something like Joker – rather than a full-blown return to the interconnected series that he built in the first place, with the DCEU already in the midst of a creative shift that they currently have no plans to deviate from. Who knows, though? Given recent developments, the prospect of Snyder’s abandoned Justice League Part 2 isn’t exactly outside the realms of possibility anymore.