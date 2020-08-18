Zack Snyder Teases His Justice League Cut With New BTS Photo

There’s only one thing on the minds of DC fans this week. Yes, the DC FanDome event lands this Saturday, August 22nd, and it’s promising to be spectacular. Wonder Woman 1984, The Suicide Squad, The Batman, Black Adam… those are just some of the movies that’ll be heavily featured. However, for all the attention those titles will get, I suspect none will get more than Zack Snyder’s Justice League, aka the Snyder Cut.

It’s expected that we’ll get our first feature-length trailer of the “new” movie at the event, which Snyder himself is giving the suitably big build-up. ­­For the last two days, he’s dropped behind-the-scenes Justice League shots in the guise of countdown teasers and that continues today with yet another (seen below)

Clearly, we’ll be getting more of these stylish shots every day until DC FanDome. We’ve still got up to a year to wait until the Snyder Cut is released on HBO Max, though I think the upcoming trailer will satisfy most for the time being. Fans who propelled the movement from internet message board corners to the Hollywood mainstream couldn’t have imagined it would become a reality so soon.

As for Warner Bros.’ other superhero darlings on show this weekend, a new trailer for Wonder Woman’s pandemic-delayed sequel is also thought to be arriving. Fingers crossed the film is actually out by the time the next DC FanDome comes along, though. There’s only so much hype you can maintain.

Of all the plots and subplots floating around, however, the one that has the best chance to steal the thunder (literally) is the first official look at Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam. That could be a phenomenally viral reveal. Did I say earlier that no film would get more attention than Justice League? Think I’ve just changed my mind.