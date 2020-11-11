Zack Snyder Teases Potential For Darkseid Return After Justice League Snyder Cut

There are so many things about 2017’s Justice League that disappointed fans, but the absence of Darkseid is one of the biggest. This will be corrected in Zack Snyder’s upcoming HBO Max director’s cut, though, with actor Ray Porter set to have a minor but key role as the ruler of Apokolips.

As DCEU lovers will know, Darkseid was not the main villain of JL, as he was to have properly made his mark in the planned sequel. But could Snyder get to finish his plans for the big blue bad guy at some point? Perhaps.

While taking part in a League of Mayhem live stream from The Nerd Queens, the filmmaker was asked about if he had plans for what Darkseid would get up to once he came to Earth himself in Justice League 2, following the defeat of his general Steppenwolf. Snyder seemed keen not to get into specifics, but he did confirm that yes, he’d worked out what would happen next, and Porter knows about it, too.

“If you said to any of the actors in the movie ‘well what happens in the movie’ or ‘what happens later’ or whatever for any movie. And they go ‘well I got the script and it’s cool and I kind of know this and-‘ so [Ray Porter] and I were talking about this and what’s cool or what’s the right response to some questions,” Snyder said. “It’s a fair question to ask me, you know, like what do I say to the world about, you know, what happens when Darkseid comes to Earth? Then what? You know, Is that a thing? And I think, listen, the truth is that did I write and did I have and conceive a complete- do I know what happens when Darkseid… yes. I do know what happens. To say and to speculate about what that is and that that would be exciting, I think that’s a fine thing.”

We’re expecting Darkseid to appear at least twice in the Snyder Cut. In this version, the young version will take part in the ancient battle between humans, Amazonians, Atlanteans and more against the forces of Apokolips, as told by Wonder Woman in flashback. After that, the villain will glimpse the League via Boom Tube after Steppenwolf’s loss, which will be a tease for a potential return in a sequel.

But will a follow-up actually get made? There’s been talk about it, but that likely depends on how much of a success the Snyder Cut is when it lands on HBO Max next year. Warner Bros. is investing a lot into this unique experiment, and the initial hype and positive buzz suggests it may all pay off. But we won’t know for sure until the director’s edition of Justice League – a 4-hour epic split into four more easily-digestible parts – finally arrives.