Zack Snyder’s Justice League Didn’t Bring In That Many HBO Max Subscribers

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was without a doubt the most highly anticipated comic book blockbuster to be released since Avengers: Endgame, but there was a feeling in certain circles that it was something of a niche concern. After all, there are whole lot of people who hadn’t been following the ins and outs of the saga over the previous three and a half years, and thus wouldn’t have any interest whatsoever in a four-hour version of a movie they only knew by a reputation that wasn’t great.

As any quick glance at the internet made perfectly clear, though, if you were in for the Snyder Cut then you were all in, and the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign sprung up shortly afterwards as subscribers began watching both versions of Justice League on repeat in an effort to try and convince Warner Bros. that the many cliffhangers left unanswered by the epilogue deserved to be followed up.

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Justice League did result in a 60% increase in viewership for HBO Max, but a new report claims that the actual number of new customers it brought in for the platform was minimal. During the first quarter of 2021, WarnerMedia revealed that the service gained an additional 2.7 million subscribers, and by comparison, over 4 million signed up during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that Zack Snyder’s Justice League was a bust by any stretch of the imagination, and having first been confirmed last May, there would have been a lot of folks to have purchased a subscription as soon as the news broke. Not only that, but the studio announcing that its entire slate of 2021 movies were getting hybrid releases would have also caused a big spike in subscribers, not to mention we had the premiere of DCEU stablemate Wonder Woman 1984 last December, so it’s all about how you interpret the data.