Zack Snyder’s Justice League Led To A 60% Rise In HBO Max Viewership

The sky is blue, water is wet, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League has led to a surge in viewership for HBO Max, causing WarnerMedia’s streaming service to experience the sharpest week-to-week rise in downloads across all of the major platforms.

Trying to determine ratings in terms of streaming is a tough nut to crack, especially when the big hitters like Netflix and Disney Plus only release numbers touting the success of their in-house originals as opposed to the full picture. Even then, the world’s most popular service estimates its numbers spread across the first four weeks a movie or TV show is available, while the Mouse House celebrated The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as its biggest premiere despite not providing any actual data, similar to how Amazon praised the success of Coming 2 America but didn’t back it up.

Even without sifting through mountains of data, it’s not exactly groundbreaking news to discover that the Snyder Cut has seen subscriber numbers, downloads and accumulated minutes watched increase exponentially. The all-new version of the DCEU blockbuster has been the talk of the town ever since it first arrived twelve days ago, and fans have been looping it on repeat to support the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar recently claimed HBO Max had surpassed 41 million subscribers, and that was before Justice League exploded onto the content library, so a 60% increase with that sort of customer base indicates that the Snyder Cut has been even more popular than even the most optimistic of projections could have guessed. Whether or not it leads to the restoration of the SnyderVerse is a much trickier and altogether more loaded question, albeit one that the fanbase has made it abundantly clear they’ll only accept one answer to.