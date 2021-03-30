Dwayne Johnson Can Reportedly Override WB Execs About Restoring The SnyderVerse

Warner Bros. might’ve hoped fans would be satisfied with the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but the director’s cut has instead kickstarted another social media campaign, this time with the aim to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. And, according to the latest intel, DCEU lovers have someone on the inside in their corner.

Yes, as you may’ve heard, Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson is said to be pushing for Snyder’s Justice League lineup to be brought back for future movies. Small Screen first revealed the info, with tipster Mikey Sutton of Geekosity now backing up the initial report with his own scoop.

According to Sutton, Johnson really wants Black Adam to face off against the whole League in one of his sequels. Seeing as his origin movie will introduce the Justice Society, The Rock is pitching an Adam vs. the JSA and JLA event down the line. But he doesn’t want a new League, he wants to work with Snyder’s cast.

As has been well documented by now, Warner Bros. is extremely reluctant to do anymore with the SnyderVerse and wants to move forward with rebooting those characters. Here’s the thing, though. Sutton claims that Johnson actually has more sway than WB execs on this issue. The Rock is said to have complete creative control over the Black Adam franchise and so he has more power when it comes to artistic decision-making than the studio’s suits.

“He can override the executives as AT&T would take The Rock’s side about using the Snyderverse,” said Sutton’s source.

Dwayne Johnson frequently uses the phrase “the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change” to promote Black Adam, so as this makes clear, he wants to keep pitting his antihero against the other most powerful characters in the franchise. And he’s set his sights on Superman, Wonder Woman and the rest of the League. They won’t be appearing in his first film, which is due out next July, but it’s possible that he may successfully restore the SnyderVerse in time for the sequel.