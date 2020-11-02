Zack Snyder’s Justice League Will Reportedly End On A Cliffhanger

Blockbuster movies that end on cliffhangers can be a double edged sword, especially if the project in question is the first installment in a series designed with franchise potential in mind. Over the years, we’ve seen countless big budget epics end with unresolved plot threads or teases of what’s to come in the future, only for disappointing critical or commercial reactions to nix the idea at the first hurdle.

Warner Bros. will be hoping that the third time is finally the charm for Justice League, with Zack Snyder back behind the camera and helming reshoots on the DCEU’s all-star epic. The filmmaker first called action on the movie four and a half years ago, and in the interim, he departed and was replaced by Joss Whedon, who essentially reworked the entire thing from the ground up at the request of the studio, only for most people to rally against the theatrical edition and spend well over two years petitioning for the Snyder Cut.

Given that some major additions have been made to the cast and several of the titular team themselves are returning for the reshoots, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is going to be more unrecognizable from the version we saw in cinemas than even the most optimistic fans expected, especially when the HBO Max exclusive will run for at least four hours as a miniseries.

Snyder might be seeking some well-deserved closure to his association with the DCEU, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Ben Affleck would be back as Batman in The Flash weeks before it was confirmed – that Justice League might very well end on a cliffhanger.

No further details are available at the moment, but according to our intel, it could involve Darkseid in some way, and potentially set things up for a sequel (perhaps on HBO Max) that would bring Snyder and the gang back together to continue the story. Depending on how well received his new cut of the movie turns out to be when it debuts next year, of course.