Zack Synder’s Justice League’s Physical Release Lacks One Common Feature

Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League was released exclusively on HBO Max earlier this year before it was announced that the film would have a 4k physical release for the US inbound. Despite this, it seems the film’s streaming will remain exclusive to HBO’s service as reviews of the new physical release reveal that it does not include a digital code for the movie.

The movie is set to release in the US on Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD this week giving those who don’t have access to an HBO Max subscription to check the movie out for themselves in the best quality available.

Unlike other DC movies, if you plan on purchasing the physical film you’ll need a player to watch it as there is no complimentary code to redeem a digital download of the movie within the packaging. Warner Bros. includes these digital codes in almost all of their Blu-Ray and 4K releases, leading us to believe that this may be tied to the exclusivity of the film on HBO Max.

Along with this information, Media Play News review of the physical release also shared that it will only come with one bonus feature being a 24-minute featurette about Snyder’s trilogy of DC films. The package also reportedly comes with a card inside advertising Snyder’s Justice is Gray cut of the film meaning that it is unlikely that the version will ever get its own physical release.

The original version of the film was released in theatres in 2017 and received scathing reviews and criticism from fans and critics alike. This version of the film included lots of reworks after the directorial duties were passed on to Joss Whedon.

After years of fans begging to see Snyder’s original cut of the film, HBO Max became the platform to make this a reality and the much longer, more polished cut of the movie heaped praise, unlike its initial release.

The physical copy of Zach Snyder’s Justice League will be available in stores this week.