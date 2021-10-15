Zelda Williams Wants Fans To Stop Sending Her That Viral Impression Of Her Dad

Robin Williams is one of the most beloved actors and personalities in the history of all cinema. Because he was so endearing and loveable, and so many people feel like he’s a part of their lives, every anniversary of his death sees tributes, memorials, and the sharing of sad feelings.

This year has seen an exceptional amount of attention to Williams’ legacy due to the release of a viral video featuring an impression by actor Jamie Costa.

The video shows an uncanny Williams impression caught at the moment he learns about his friend John Belushi dying.

In a sad unfolding of events, people have been sending the video over and over to Williams’ daughter Zelda. She shared her feelings about this on Twitter recently.

Guys, I’m only saying this because I don’t think it’ll stop until I acknowledge it… please, stop sending me the ‘test footage’. I’ve seen it. Jamie is SUPER talented, this isn’t against him, but y’all spamming me an impression of my late Dad on one of his saddest days is weird. — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) October 12, 2021

Zelda Williams said she’s getting spammed with an impression of her father on one of his saddest days and that’s weird. She understandably wants it to stop.

This didn’t prevent someone from answering her post saying “maybe it’s not meant to be cruel or rude.”

I said nothing about cruel or rude. The clip made me uncomfy so I was asking kindly for folks to stop sending it to me over and over. Your love for Dad doesn’t mean I have to tolerate being bombarded in silence, and being projected upon can be pretty exhausting some days. https://t.co/l0hafSHrAo — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) October 15, 2021

This isn’t the first time Zelda William has spoken out about her relationship with her father versus the world feeling they have an equal relationship with him, despite only knowing him from movies.

She shared this post last year:

“It’s hard for me on regular, good day to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world’s need to share their memories of him and express their condolences for his loss,” she wrote at the time. “As I’ve said in the past, while I am constantly touched by all your boundless continued love for him, some days it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial — a place, not a person — where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed.”

“But sometimes, that leaves me emotionally buried under a pile of others’ memories instead of my own. After all, even roses by the truckload still weigh a ton. Tomorrow, it is simply too much,”

Robin Williams was 63 years old at the time of his death.