Zendaya is ‘3rd wheeling it’ wrapping London leg of Spider-Man promo

Although the glitz and glamor of being a famous movie star may seem like the high life, there’s no doubt it is very exhausting.

For Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland, the work did not end when the movie wrapped but continues to drag on to this day with his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon doing a press circuit in promotion for the film.

As was evidenced by a new Instagram post by Holland, even completing just the London leg of the promotion tour was exhausting for the trio. The Uncharted actor shared on his story an image of himself and co-stars sprawled out after that portion of the tour was done, with Holland captioning the post, “And that’s a wrap in London!”

Hilariously, Holland appeared to be napping on top of Batalon, who plays Peter Parker’s best friend Ned in the movie, rather than cozying up to his real-life boo, Zendaya, who plays Peter’s love MJ. You can catch the images for yourself right here.

Zendaya also made a similar post on her Instagram story and giving a goofy thumbs up to the camera as Holland and Batalon are seen intertwined with each other in the background. Holland shared the post, which was humorously captioned by Zendaya, “Third wheeling it.”

Clearly, these actors have as much chemistry off-screen as they do in the movies, just one more reason we’re excited to catch Spider-Man: No Way Home when it comes swinging into theaters next week, on Dec. 17.