Zendaya has reacted to the possibility of her MCU character MJ (aka Michelle Jones) becoming a superhero herself in a future film. Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be the grand finale to the Homecoming trilogy, which leaves Tom Holland’s ongoing commitment to the franchise as Peter Parker under question.

If Peter’s story is over, then the option is there for someone else to take over his mantle as New York’s resident spider-hero. But could it be his girlfriend, MJ?

During an interview on the No Way Home press tour, Tom Holland clarified that previous comments about his MCU future revealing that he wants to see a diverse Spider brand were taken out of context. Holland mentioned the potential for a female hero to lead the franchise, so the interviewer then asked Zendaya if she would be interested in the gig. See her response below, as reshared on Reddit:

Yup, it’s a definite “no” from the Dune actress, who is said to have a much more significant role in the upcoming sci-fi sequel and might be a little too busy to take on webslinging duties. “Nah, nah, nah,” Zendaya responded, laughing off the suggestion, before slapping Holland on the knee. “I’m gonna leave the Spider-Manning to you, friend.” Holland joked that he’s a “tough act to follow.” Zendaya laughed again and added that she really wants Miles Morales to enter the MCU. Holland agreed with this idea, namechecking two more characters he’d like to see adapted — Silk and Jackpot.

Holland seems to be alluding to the Silk and Jackpot projects in the works over at Sony. Jackpot is getting a movie, whereas Silk is starring in her own TV series. So we can maybe take his comment as confirmation that these spinoffs are still in development. However, there’s little chance of seeing MJ getting her own superpowered identity anytime soon.

Not that we’re exactly running low on Spider-heroes on our screens. Spider-Man: No Way Home, which probably also stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, is out on Dec. 17. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) follows next October.