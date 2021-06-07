Zendaya Trends As Fans React To Space Jam: A New Legacy Clip Featuring Lola Bunny

For a number of wildly different but equally bizarre reasons, Space Jam: A New Legacy has been a lightning rod for controversy, all dating back to the faux outrage that Warner Bros. had dared remove a beloved icon with a huge built-in global following that’s always been right at the forefront of popular culture, namely Pepé Le Pew, from the movie.

That was followed up by the unnerving discourse that Lola Bunny wasn’t sexy enough, then LeBron James found himself dealing with some backlash after a misguided tweet was construed as trying to incite violence against law enforcement, and that’s without even mentioning the accusations of double standards being thrown in A New Legacy‘s direction after A Clockwork Orange‘s Droogs were left in the final cut of the film despite an amorous animated skunk getting the boot.

It’s been a wild ride to say the least, and Space Jam: A New Legacy is now trending again following the release of a new clip that gives us our best idea yet at how Zendaya is faring as Lola. Obviously, the actress’ popularity means that people will be falling over themselves regardless of what she appears in, but the overall response has been more than a little mixed, as you can see from the reactions below.

Zendaya as the voice of Lola Bunny for #SpaceJamANewLegacy pic.twitter.com/wdFmmd9bd9 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 6, 2021

I love Zendaya so much, but damn her voice doesn't fit Lola https://t.co/WuK6a2KNcN — Lynx ⊙ (@Lynxvx) June 6, 2021

I hope this isn’t the final result because the mixing is def off. Also, her voice needs more personality. She always sounds like this 😩 don’t disappoint me Zendaya. https://t.co/qCha5SEHAm — ☁️ (@_KayRie) June 6, 2021

hmm……..mmm…i love zendaya but this just sounds like zendaya talking in her normal voice https://t.co/fzLoOfrtRj — cj (@adamantpangoro) June 6, 2021

I love Zendaya but her voice really doesn't fit. https://t.co/9NHxqddn0v — Marcus The Goat 🐐™ Aka (TFATF Era) (@SaintAvenger216) June 6, 2021

ZENDAYA I LOVE YOU SO MUCH — clair. (@fleurdaya) June 6, 2021

It just kinda sounds like Zendaya. https://t.co/cdq1aNbu2p — Moe ❓0❓❓ (@SpawnOfVenom) June 6, 2021

Zendaya is great in general but Kath Soucie and Kristen Wiig are right there c'mon maaaaaannnnnnnnn https://t.co/UOQueE118l — 🧨🎸 noah 🧨🎸 (@NoahPasternak) June 6, 2021

Remember when they used to hire exceptionally talented voice actors to bring animated characters to life to give them distinct and memorable personalities? Yeah… that time has passed. Lola Bunny is basically just Zendaya reading her lines as Zendaya. GG Space Jam. https://t.co/dMjDIjODYv — Gav (@GavinUK86) June 7, 2021

i love zendaya but the voice doesn't fit lola bunny i'm so sorry 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/uLTM0bvuZM — kia🔪 (@chillinkia) June 7, 2021

why are people so mad at this… relax its an animation movie just for the nostalgia sake you’ll survive zendaya as lola bunny https://t.co/JU6scOMiR7 — not su 🧸 (@cherrysarmani) June 7, 2021

eeeeeh….I love Zendaya but IDK if this was the gig for her. I hear 100% Zendaya, 0% Lola Bunny. https://t.co/5ecuPW4jph — I AM GROOT (@savedbythetroll) June 7, 2021

If you’re going to hire a major star to voice a role in a $150 million blockbuster, then you’d at least expect them to knock it out of the park. Unfortunately, though, Zendaya sounds a little flat as Lola Bunny, but that also might just be a sound mix issue that won’t be a problem when Space Jam: A New Legacy comes to theaters and HBO Max next month.