Zoë Kravitz has stunned the world with her stellar performance as Selina Kyle in The Batman, though the actress has revealed that this isn’t the first time she’s tried her hand at the role.

In a recent talk with The Guardian, Kravitz said that she wanted to audition for The Dark Knight Rises, the last movie in Nolan’s Batman trilogy that featured Anne Hathaway as Catwoman, but was told that she was too “urban” for the film.

I don’t know if it came directly from Chris Nolan, I think it was probably a casting director of some kind or a casting director’s assistant. Being a woman of color and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the color of my skin, and the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment.

No doubt many would want to know who was behind the decision-making progress and if the actress’ name came up around Nolan himself. Still, it’s fair to say that things ultimately worked out okay, because Kravitz eventually got the chance to make the character her own, with many calling her the best iteration of the character in live-action.

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz have both managed to dazzle audiences with their respective portrayals of the Bat and the Cat, we can’t wait to see more of them when Matt Reeves continues his saga with a sequel that’s all but guaranteed given the film’s successful debut.

The Batman is out in theaters now.