Now that The Batman is in theaters, fans are hailing Zoë Kravitz’s performance as Catwoman being up there with the very best — if not the best — version of the antihero.

Prior to Kravitz in the role, the previous cinematic version of Catwoman was portrayed by Anne Hathaway in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. While fans praised Hathaway’s version of the character, people absolutely loved Kravitz’s scene-stealing portrayal in this new film.

"Catwoman stole every fucking scene everytime she's in it"

“You will feel for her troubled past but she’s a fierce independent woman underneath those tights,” wrote one Twitter user.

Zoe Kravitz #Catwoman SHEEEESH





One fan even compared the film to 1992’s Batman Returns, which similarly featured both Michelle Pfeiffer’s legendary turn as Catwoman and Danny DeVito’s Penguin.

“SPECTACULAR,” was the rating one fan gave Kravitz’s performance. “[W]e hope to see her again in the future!”

Saw The Batman and LOVED it! Had a great detective-driven story, amazing cinematography and outstanding acting performances across the board. Zoë Kravitz was a SPECTACULAR Selina Kyle and we hope to see her again in the future!

Another Twitter user concurred, Kravitz absolutely devoured the role.

zoe kravitz served and ATE the role up

Not only did one fan hail the film overall as a masterpiece, but she called Kravtiz’s version of Catwoman “easily the best” in the live-action space.

oh zoë ATE, but wbk. easily the best live action catwoman.

Calling the film overall stunning, one Twitter user praised Kravitz’s Catwoman as “fantastic, badass and very sexy.”

The Batman is Stunning.



He's Dark, it's Epic, He's Vengeance. Robert Pattinson is Batman. Zoë Kravitz is a fantastic, badass and very sexy Catwoman



This is the start of something wonderfully dark & definitely deranged.



And of course, Ms. Selina Kyle has already inspired fan art and cosplayers worldwide.

Okay but like Batman was so good! No spoilers here but I have to post my Catwoman today! I loved it and now I reallllly want a Batman suit





It may surprise you to know that this actually isn’t the first time Kravtiz has played Catwoman. She also voiced the character for 2017’s computer-animated The Lego Batman Movie. And we’re frankly glad she did because if some of that extra practice as the character contributed in any way to her landing the live-action role, clearly, it paid off.

The Batman is in theaters now.