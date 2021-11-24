Zoë Kravitz says Robert Pattinson’s Batman is “out of this world”

When his casting in The Batman was first announced, some fans couldn’t reconcile themselves with the fact that Robert Pattinson had played a lead role in The Twilight Saga a decade previously, which is a bizarre reason to doubt anybody’s suitability to play a superhero much further down the line.

Then again, Ben Affleck went through the same thing because 2003’s Daredevil was fairly terrible, and now fans are desperately hoping that The Flash doesn’t mark his last outing under the cape and cowl. Pattinson has spent his post-Twilight years reinventing himself as a dedicated and daring actor, with a string of acclaimed performances to show for it.

His mere presence is enough to ensure that we’ll be getting a markedly different Dark Knight to Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Affleck, while co-star Zoë Kravitz was effusive in her praise to Variety when she teased what the new Caped Crusader is bringing to his performance.

“Rob is perfect for this role. He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world. Matt Reeves has a lot of heart, and he cares so much for these characters. I’m just very excited for him to be able to go on vacation because he deserves it. I hope the fans love it because we put a lot of work into this.”

The Batman is already trending as fans get hyped that the reboot will be hitting theaters 100 days from now, and if the second full-length trailer is any indication, Pattinson is poised to acquit himself just as well in the action sequences as he is dealing with the traumatized and deranged side of Bruce Wayne’s dual personality.