‘The Batman’ trends with 100 days to go until release

The superhero discourse has swung firmly back in favor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is hardly a shock when Kevin Feige’s franchise has delivered Eternals and Hawkeye in the last three weeks, with Spider-Man: No Way Home coming on December 17, but comic book fans haven’t forgotten about The Batman.

It’s been a long and arduous road for one of the pandemic’s most tortured productions, which spent months on hiatus as over eighteen months passed before the first and last day of shooting. Now that post-production is in the final throes, the buzz is already starting to grow louder ahead of the reboot’s March 4, 2022, debut.

The Batman has been trending on Twitter as fans mark 100 days until Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Dark Knight comes to theaters, and as you can see from the reactions below, it feels like an eternity to some folks.

less than 100 days till the batman which means less than 100 days till i go insane — mia!🧣 (@evermorerob) November 24, 2021

100 days until The Batman you say… pic.twitter.com/Hj3Vqc1F9T — Conor Keane (@conorkeane21) November 24, 2021

Men want sex? Nah we want the Batman coming out in 100 days — Comrade (@RicardRichmond) November 24, 2021

The second full-length trailer for The Batman that debuted at DC FanDome had everybody talking, which is fair because it was awesome, and there surely can’t be any lingering doubts over Pattinson’s suitability for the title role after getting our first real glimpse at how he’s set to fare as the intense, brooding and often shockingly violent Caped Crusader.