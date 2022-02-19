‘Zombieland’ director would love to do a spinoff for this sequel character

Could we ever return to Zombieland? That’s what fans of the horror-comedy franchise would love to know. 2009’s Zombieland marked itself out as one of the best examples of its genre, in large part thanks to the winning chemistry of stars Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, and Abigail Breslin. The undead-slaying quartet then returned a decade later for 2019’s Zombieland: Double Tap, which introduced some new survivors into the mix. Director Ruben Flescher is hoping we can see more of a particular added character one day.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, director Ruben Fleischer was reminded that he once told the outlet he would love to do a spinoff based around Madison, a scene-stealing character from Double Tap played by Zoey Deutch. Fleischer admitted that there’s no movement on more Zombieland at this point, but he remains attached to the idea of checking in on Madison and seeing what happened to her next.

“So far, it’s all quiet on the Zombieland front. I’ve just been really busy with Uncharted, so I haven’t had much time to think about that. But Madison, to this day, is one of my all-time favorite characters, so I’d be thrilled to see what she’s up to in the world of the zombie post-apocalypse.”

Madison was introduced in the sequel as an alternate love interest for Columbus (Eisenberg) after he’d split from Wichita (Stone). A subversion of the ultra-capable post-apocalyptic survivor archetype, the incredibly ditzy Madison keeps on just about avoiding death by zombie, in spite of her total uselessness. By the end of the film, she decides to stay behind at the Babylon safezone and is last seen hooking up with Berkeley (Avan Jogia). So a Madison spinoff would presumably be all about life at the hippie commune.

As for more of the main cast, a Zombieland 3 is often discussed, and no one seems to be ruling it out, so maybe we’ll get that in, say, 2029? For now, see Ruben Fleischer’s new movie, Tom Holland video game adaptation Uncharted, in theaters now.