Zombieland: Double Tap Officially Rated R

Truth be told, it’s nothing short of a miracle that all four members of the original cast – that would be Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin – were able to make room in their schedules for Zombieland: Double Tap. Since the original film hit theaters a decade ago – yes, it’s been that long – each of their careers have really exploded. Not to mention that all of them have been up for at least one Oscar in that time.

But Sony managed the impossible and roped them all in for the long overdue sequel, which will be arriving in theaters next month. And now, with its release drawing nearer, the Motion Picture Association of America has rated the film R for bloody violence, language throughout, some drug and sexual content. So, no real surprises then, but welcome news nonetheless for those who are looking forward to Double Tap touching down in cinemas.

Of course, it won’t only be the aforementioned foursome who’ll be seen in Zombieland: Double Tap, as Dirty Grandpa‘s Zoey Deutch, Victorious‘ Avan Jogia, and Rent‘s Rosario Dawson will all be along for the ride as well, among others. And judging by the trailers we’ve seen so far, that aforementioned ride is going to be a pretty wild one and will hopefully match up to, if not surpass, what we got with the original.

Tell us, though, are you excited to see what Sony’s cooked up for Zombieland: Double Tap? Be sure to drop us a comment down below with your thoughts and remember to catch the pic in theaters on October 18th. With any luck, it’ll turn out to have been worth the long, long wait.