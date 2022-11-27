‘Zorro’ star gets slaughtered for daring to suggest Tom Holland as his replacement

Hollywood has made a concerted effort to move away from its long-held and historically unsavory practice of whitewashing certain roles, so it came as something of a surprise when no less of an authority than Antonio Banderas suggested London-born Tom Holland as the perfect candidate to replace him in a potential Zorro legacy sequel.

The two worked together on Uncharted, and while the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man is a widely-beloved star that’s equally comfortable when it comes to tackling both action and drama, it would be an understatement to say the prospect of having him play the next iteration of the iconic swashbuckler hasn’t exactly been well-received.

just found out that Antonio Banderas unironically thinks Tom Holland should be the next Zorro



funniest thing I’ve heard all day, bless his heart pic.twitter.com/0gwU5vWohP — Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) November 26, 2022

Tom Holland as Zorro?! You’re kidding me right? 😂 pic.twitter.com/2SRdTQziyG — Tiffanee With Two E’s (@tiffanee_dawn) November 27, 2022

Look I'd love to see Banderas back as Zorro, passing the torch to a successor, but not if that successor is Tom Holland……ABSOLUTELY NOT! https://t.co/sJ8rflWYi8 — Adam – Either podcasting, or reading comics! (@Adam_LeafsFan) November 27, 2022

This man said “Tom Holland.” Antonio Banderas wants Zorro, a Mexican vigilante, to be played by a bland White boy. https://t.co/O8OsOjRSPC pic.twitter.com/fAUkSaMiOj — OLD MAN IAN (Parody) (@ianmsantos) November 27, 2022

Por favor, nooooooooo



Tom Holland as Zorro would be an absolutely painful miscast https://t.co/7J3tOBUOcq — Ricky Barca (@redrainricky) November 27, 2022

I love Tom Holland as much as the next person, but he looks a little, um, pale to be Zorro doesn’t he? https://t.co/cOYsenqpiy — Andrew Baker: Fully Vaxxed! Essential Worker (@ABakerN7) November 27, 2022

via Sony

Of course, we should point out that there are currently no plans for a trilogy-capping successor to the classic opening installment or its lukewarm sequel, but it’s nonetheless become crystal clear that the social media dwelling-masses would prefer their Zorro to be a little more… accurate.

That’s not a knock against Holland, but you can only imagine the backlash and firestorms that would ensue were Sony to announce its crown jewel of Spider-Man and Uncharted fame to be stepping into Banderas’ smouldering shoes as the sword-wielding folk hero. It’s almost certainly not going to happen, though, but then again – history has taught us that you can never truly rule out Sony from making the most boneheaded decisions imaginable.

Would we love to see Banderas return for one last stand as Zorro before passing the torch onto somebody else? Possibly, as long as it’s closer to Mask than Legend. Do we want Tom Holland to be that person? Absolutely not.