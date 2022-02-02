The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has just released the names of the 2022 nominees with 17 members on the ballot in total.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, on Rock Hall. “Their music not only moved generations but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

Nominees:

A Tribe Called Quest

Beck

Carly Simon

DEVO

Dionne Warwick

Dolly Parton

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Fela Kuti

Judas Priest

Kate Bush

Lionel Richie

MC5

New York Dolls

Pat Benatar

Rage Against The Machine

Many people were excited about the list and shared their thoughts on Twitter. Fans congratulated Dolly Parton, Eminem, and other nominees.

I’m surprised Dolly Parton isn’t already in there. — Dakota Willink (@DakotaWillink) February 2, 2022

@Eminem 1st artist they Mention. Today is a Eminem day for me at work. — Jordan Puffer (@TwoPuffs2Takes) February 2, 2022

While many were cheering the nominees on, others were not so happy with the announcement, but not every great artist can be nominated each year.

Queue my yearly complaint about how much the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame sucks and how Soundgarden and AIC routinely get shafted https://t.co/QDHnTJbCOa — Former Eagles Fan Johnny Utah (@McFaith34) February 2, 2022

Then, of course, others, like Spencer Dukoff, decided to poke fun at those who are offended by the list each year.

One way the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame could become more culturally significant is if it decided to perfectly align with my personal musical preferences!!! — Spencer Dukoff (@SpencerDukoff) February 2, 2022

In order to be nominated, artists must have released their first single or album in 1996 or earlier. The only nominee who is eligible for the first time this year is Eminem.

In 2021, Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren were inducted into the performer category. LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads were inducted into the musical excellence category.

This year, the winners, who will be granted a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, will be announced in May, and an induction ceremony this fall will follow.