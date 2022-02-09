Adele performs for first time since residency postponement

British singer Adele rocked her return to live performances, just weeks after tearfully canceling a residency in Las Vegas.

The Brit Awards bore witness to the star’s return to the stage, with her performing her hit “I Drink Wine”, off her most recent album 30.

Adele had been nominated for four awards at the 2022 Brit Awards, held in the London O2 arena, and picked up three wins – for Song of the Year (“Easy on Me”), Album of the Year (30), and Artist of the Year. Upon accepting her first award of the night for Song of the Year, she thanked the audience and cited her love for homecomings.

“Thank you so much, it’s always a pleasure to be here. I always love coming home, and the Brits are such a big part of my career from way back when, when I was a little fetus.”

This ceremony also marks her third successive win for Album of the Year at the Brit Awards, after previous wins in 2011 and 2015 for 21 and 25 respectively.

This year also marked the first time that the male and female artist of the year awards were merged into one, which Adele was ecstatic to win, but also hinted that she still wanted to celebrate her womanhood.

“I understand why the name of this award has changed, but I really love being a woman and being a female artist, I do! I’m really proud of us, I really, really am,” she told the audience during her acceptance speech.

It’s all a stark contrast to her last appearance in the public when she posted to her social media accounts a few weeks ago tearfully announcing the postponement of her residency in Las Vegas.