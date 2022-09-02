After final tour, it will no longer be NOFX’s job to keep punk rock elite

Bust out your Vans and take advantage of the last time you’ll get to see punk legends NOFX in person.

The band, which formed in 1983, will break up next year, according to singer Fat Mike’s Instagram. The singer responded to a comment on a post and wrote: “Next year will be [NOFX’s] last year. We will be announcing our final shows soon. It’s been an amazing run.”

Fat Mike was responding to a comment from a fan that said the band barely comes to Canada to play shows, according to NME. Another fan asked if the band would make it to L.A.

“Los Angeles will be the last place we play. It’s where we started, it’s where we’ll end.” Spin officially confirmed the news, citing a person “familiar with the situation.”

The band will break up on its 40th anniversary and the band’s iconic Punk In Drublic festivals will finish up in Asbury Park in New Jersey on Oct. 2.

Last year NOFX released its 15th record, Single Album, which was supposed to be a double album but the pandemic got in the way of that, according to Fat Mike.

“When you write a double album, you write differently,” Mike previously told NME. ​”I was writing really different songs, and some fun songs, but you have to make a double album interesting enough to listen to the whole way. I wanted to make a perfect double album, and I didn’t accomplish that. So I decided to just make a single album, hence the title.”

Check out the post that broke the sad news here.