All IVE members, ages, and more

IVE, Starship Entertainment’s six-member girl group, were an instant success right out the gate and quickly became one of the leading K-pop acts in the current era of idol groups. With their growing discography of bubblegum and innovative pop singles, their future looks bright.

The group may have debuted at the end of 2021 but two of IVE’s members, Wonyoung and Yujin, were already industry veterans after competing on Produce 48 and debuting in the project group, IZ*ONE. That being said, all the members are super talented and worth learning more about. Here’s some info about all six members of IVE.

Yujin

Yujin is the leader of IVE and the first member to be announced. She was born on Sep. 1, 2003 in Daejon, South Korea and is 20 years old. She’s a Virgo and her MBTI type is ISTP . Yujin first debuted in IZ*ONE after ranking number five in Produce 48. She’s the group’s main dancer as well as a vocalist. IVE is a pretty tall group and Yujin is 5’8” or 173 cm for our metric system users.

Gaeul

Gaeul was born on Sep. 24, 2002 in Incheon, South Korea and is 21 years old. She is a Libra and an ISTJ. In addition to sharing the main dancer position with Yujin, she’s the group’s lead rapper. Gaeul is the shortest member of the group at 164 cm or 5’5”.

Rei

Rei was born on Feb. 3, 2004 in Nagoya, Japan and is 20 years old. She is an Aquarius and an INFJ. Rei is IVE’s main rapper. She’s 5’7” or 170 cm.

Wonyoung

Wonyoung is 19 years old and was born on Aug. 31, 2004. She is a Virgo but isn’t sure of her MBTI type and only remembers that it starts with E (that being said, many DIVES think she’s an ENFP). Like Yujin, she was a member of IZ*ONE after placing first in Produce 48. She’s the group’s visual and her height is listed as 173 cm or 5’8” but this is disputed by fans who believe she’s taller.

Liz

Liz was born on Nov. 21, 2004 in Jeju-do, South Korea and is 19 years old. She is a Scorpio and an INFP. She is IVE’s main vocalist. She’s 171 cm or 5’7”.

Leeseo

Leeseo is 17 years old and was born on Feb. 21, 2007. She is a Pisces and an ENFP. She is the lead dancer as well as the maknae of the group. Leeseo is 165 cm or 5’5”.

