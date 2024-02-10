Do you share a birthday with any of the members? Do you?

So you’ve fallen down the rabbit hole and discovered Stray Kids.

You likely found them through their music, watching a seemingly endless stream of recommended YouTube videos. Or maybe a friend brought you along to a concert (in which case, you should be extra grateful, because those tickets are not cheap). Whatever the case, you’re here now and you need help.

Now that you’ve found Stray Kids, you want to know the member’s birthdays. It makes a lot of sense — you could be curious about their zodiac signs or maybe you’re hosting a birthday party for one of the members in a nearby cafe. Well, wonder no longer. Here are the birthdays of every member of Stray Kids.

Bang Chan

Stray Kids leader Bang Chan was born on Oct. 3, 1997, making him a Libra. He was born in South Korea but moved to Sydney, Australia with his family at a young age.

Lee Know

Lee Know, birth name Lee Min-Ho, was born on Oct. 25, 1998 in Gimpo, South Korea. This means he’s a Scorpio.

Changbin

Changbin was born Seo Chang-Bin on Aug. 11, 1999. He was born in Yongin, South Korea, and his zodiac sign is Leo.

Hyunjin

Hwang Hyunjin was born on March 20, 2000 in Seoul, South Korea. He is a Pisces.

Han

Han, birth name Han Ji-Sung, was born on Sep. 14, 2000 in Incheon, South Korea. He is a Virgo.

Felix

Felix is only one day younger than Han and was born on Sep. 15, 2000. He was born in the Sydney suburb, Seven Hills, and is a Virgo.

Seungmin

There’s yet another 2000-line Virgo in Stray Kids: Kim Seungmin was born on Sep. 22, 2000 in Seoul.

I.N.

I.N., born Yang Jeong-In, is the youngest member of the group. He was born Feb. 8, 2001 which makes him an Aquarius.