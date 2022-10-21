Earlier in the morning, Taylor Swift‘s long-anticipated album Midnights was finally released two years after her previous studio album, Evermore. Between the 24 months separating Evermore and Midnights, she re-recorded her past albums Fearless and Red. That ensured the masters to her own recordings—which were previously owned by her former-label Big Machine Records and, consequently, all the rights of her songs—belong to Scooter Braun.

Before finally releasing Midnights, the album was leaked by hackers who got ahold of it and released it online without any qualms. Not long after the leak occurred, the singer released the teaser for the Midnights videos, which fans assumed was a middle finger directed at the hackers. The movie videos were recorded by cinematographer Rina Yang, with whom the singer had previously worked for her short film, All Too Well: The Short Film. Swift is known to bring the people she cherishes and cares for into her work, and these videos are not any different. The Folklore singer brought some of her long-term friendships and colleagues to participate in the music videos, and here’s the entire list of stars appearing in the teaser.

Taylor Swift

Naturally, the biggest star to appear in the Midnights music videos is none other than Taylor Swift herself. The singer cast herself in the videos of her newest album, with the song “Anti-Hero” being the first to have had its release. Through the video, she shows to be a storyteller through and through. The lyrics paired with the unique music video prove that she is a multi-faceted talent with consistent ease in performing everything she wishes to express. With a seemingly bottomless bag of new ideas, Swift is expected to be the main focus of the remaining videos.

Jack Antonoff

Jack Antonoff is one of the well-known personalities behind the powerhouse that is Taylor Swift. The duo first collaborated on the 2014 single, “Sweeter than Fiction,” and since then, the producer has worked with Swift behind the stage in her studio albums 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, and Evermore. Antonoff also produced the two Taylor’s Version albums and the 2016 single, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.”

Haim Sisters

The Haim sisters—Alana, Danielle, and Este—constitute the American band, Haim, and they are Swift’s longtime friends. The friendship between the singer and the band flourished after the musicians shared their admiration for each other’s music on social media. After they hung out at a Golden Globes party in 2015, sparks immediately ignited. A month later, they all took a trip together. With a blossoming friendship, Swift invited the band to open for her 1989 tour that same year. Since then, they have released two collaboration singles, “Gasoline” in 2020 and “No Body, No Crime” in 2021 for Swift’s Evermore.

Mike Birbiglia

Swift recruited stand-up comedian, actor, and storyteller Mike Birbiglia for the Midnights music videos. Although the duo has no previous past together, Birbiglia seems to have swiftly taken on the part in the singer’s music videos. He is responsible for many comedy sketches, having released several comedy albums and television specials over the years. He is also a frequent contributor to This American Life and The Moth. The comedian appears in the “Anti-Hero” music video.

Laura Dern

The muse of David Lynch and the OG nepo baby, Laura Dern is one of the names in Swift’s music videos. The Oscar-winning actress is rightfully a beloved presence online, and the sight of Dern’s name has led to a chorus of joy at the collaboration. Some eagle-eyed fans pointed out a potential easter egg surrounding the actress. Lana Del Rey, who only participates in the album for a few words, once covered the track “Blue Velvet,” which shared a name with Lynch’s 1986 film starring Dern. No one knows whether that is a happy coincidence or completely intentional, but in usual Swift fashion, nothing happens by mistake.

Laith Ashley

Laith Ashley is one of the actors and models cast for Swift’s Midnights videos. Playing Swift’s love interest, the trans actor’s appearance marks a crucial opportunity for trans representation in the large platform that is Swift’s fanbase and influence. In the teaser, Swift is lying in bed with Ashley, dancing with the actor, appearing absolutely ethereal together. The model and activist is of Dominican descent, and he is known for participating in the “Breastworld” episode of Ru Paul’s Drag Race as a Model.

John Early

John Early is a comedian and actor best known for his roles in TV series like Search Party and The After Party. He has also appeared on 30 Rock and in the independent film, Fort Tilden. The actor has no previous connection with Swift, but he is expected to be one of the famous celebrities joining the singer’s music videos.

Mary Elizabeth Ellis

Mary Elizabeth Ellis is an acclaimed American actress best known for her role as The Waitress in the FX comedy sitcom, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as Charlie’s love interest. The actress is known for her perfect comedic timing, appearing in other sitcoms such as The Grinder, Perfect Couples and as Caroline in New Girl. Swift and Ellis have no previous past together, but the actress is expected to be in the upcoming videos from Midnights.

Pat McGrath

Pat Mcgrath is one of the names present in the teaser for the Midnights music videos. The British makeup artist has been called “the most influential makeup artist in the world,” and the 57-year-old was also the first makeup artist to be made a British dame. Mcgrath was born in Northampton in England, and she has no formal training in fashion or makeup, becoming a self-made billionaire with her company, Pat McGrath Labs.

Dita Von Teese

The American vedette, Dita Von Teese, has also been approached by Swift to be cast in the videos. Heather Renée Sweet is a burlesque dancer and model, known to have been credited for re-popularizing burlesque performances, and thus, earning the title of “Queen of Burlesque.” Swift and Von Teese have had a previous connection before. Per a tweet by the dancer, she shared that Swift approached her for a chat, even if Von Teese thought “stars wouldn’t care about burlesque.”

Midnights can be found, streamed, and purchased on the usual platforms and stores. The music videos are expected to be released in the upcoming days, starting the string with the single, “Anti-Hero.”