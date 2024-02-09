All Usher albums in order

Usher is slated to hit the field for the 58th Super Bowl. The pop and R&B singer will perform his biggest hits for the Chiefs’ and Ravens’ halftime show as well as songs from his newest album which was released on February 9, 2024.

If it’s been a while since you’ve been to a club or want a refresh on his extensive discography; here is a list of all of Usher’s albums in order, not including EPs and remixes of which he has a ton.

Usher

Usher released his first, self-titles album in August of 1994 at just 16 years old. It launched his career with hits like “Think of You” and “I’ll Make It Right.” This album came a year after his first music video and single for “Call Me Mack”

My Way

Usher released his Grammy-nominated album in 1997. My Way included only 10 tracks, but helped to skyrocket the Texas native’s music career. It also featured collaborations with Lil Kim and Jermaine Dupri. Following this album she released several remixes of its song “You Make Me Wanna,” which was also nominated for a Grammy.

Live

Usher’s first live album, appropriately named Live, came out in 1999. It offered fans live versions of his greatest hits from the past five years.

All About U

Usher’s 2000 album featured 15 tracks including songs like “I Can’t Let U Go.” It also featured another collaboration with Jermaine Dupri.

8701

Released in 2001, Usher’s fourth studio album was titled 8701. The song “U Remind Me” from this album won the Grammy for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance in 2002. He later released a special edition of this album in 2002 and its track “U Don’t Have To Call” won the same award a year later.

Confessions

In 2004, Usher released “Yeah!” on the full album Confessions. Subsequently, the hit album won Best Contemporary R&B Album at the 2005 Grammy Awards, and was nominated for Album of the Year. “Yeah!” also won a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in 2005, and received nominations for Record of the Year and Best R&B Song.

Here I Stand

In 2008, Usher released Here I Stand which included 18 tracks with star-studded features from Jay-Z, Beyonce, Lil Wayne, and will.i.am. The titular track was nominated for a Grammy in 2009 for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. He later released a Japanese version of this album.

Raymond v. Raymond

Raymond v. Raymond, after Usher’s last name, dropped in 2010, and is one of his most popular albums. It includes features from Nicki Minaj, will.i.am, Diddy, and T.I.. The song “There Goes My Baby” off of this album won a Grammy in 2011 for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance and the entire album won Best Contemporary R&B Album.

Looking 4 Myself

Looking 4 Myself is Usher’s 2012 release. The album included 14 songs a slew of impressive collaborators like Pharell Williams, Rick Ross, and Luke Steele. The song “Climax” from this album won the Grammy for Best R&B Performance in 2013.

UR

Named after his initials, Usher’s 2014 album was titled UR. The album included his tracks like “Good Kisser” and “Friday.” Collaborations included Tia Tia, Chris Brown, Drake, Migos, and Nicki Minaj. “Good Kisser” was nominated for Best R&B Performance in 2015.

Hard II Love

Hard II Love came out in 2016 and featured 15 brand-new songs from Usher. The album included tracks like “Bump,” Make U a Believer,” and “Stronger.” It also has collaborations with Future, Ruben Blades, and Young Thug as well as a conversation with actress Priyanka Chopra.

COMING HOME

Just in time for his Super Bowl performance, Usher released a brand new album on February 9, 2024. The album has 20 brand-new songs including a collaboration with Jung Kook, Burna Boy, H.E.R., 21 Savage, Latto, and more. Needless to say, one or two of those tracks may be present on the field come Sunday.

That’s a lot of music to listen to in preparation for a halftime show, but fear not, any club you go to still plays Ushers hits like it’s 2009. And if you ever listen to one of his songs and wish it were slightly funkier, faster, slower, or just different he has also recorded an endless supply of remixes for nearly everything in his catalog. Who knows, he may even bring out one of his favorite collaborators with him.