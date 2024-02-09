From the rough-and-tough football being played on the grassy field to celebrity cameos in eye-popping advertisements, there’s plenty of elements one looks forward to when indulging in the annual Super Bowl. Of course, one of the most appealing aspects of the NFL extravaganza occurs during the halftime show — where musicians and artists from a variety of separate genres perform for a worldwide audience both tuning in at home and seated in the venue.

Recommended Videos

For this year’s Super Bowl, of course, eight-time Grammy Award-winner Usher is set to lead the charge as the halftime show performer. With just a few days left until Usher unveils his performance and mysterious setlist, plenty of folks have already championed which songs he should sing — especially his most energetic, larger-than-life anthems that will surely get the entire audience jumping out of their seats.

So with the sporting event scheduled to take place this Sunday, music fans and NFL fanatics alike are wondering if Usher has ever participated in performing at the Super Bowl in the past.

So, has Usher performed at the Super Bowl before?

Image via Usher/NFL

Believe it or not, yes, Usher has indeed performed at the Super Bowl in the past — which might be a shock for many people, considering he’s one of the most successful artists of all time. Back in 2011, Usher took center stage with the Black Eyed Peas, who were headlining that particular halftime spectacular. Usher was invited to the 2011 Super Bowl to perform alongside Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am, with the duo creating the song “OMG” back in 2010 — which eventually became a cultural phenomenon.

When the topic of the Super Bowl halftime show is brought up, typically, folks point at somebody who’s never participated in the event in the past instead headlining the show. That being said, perhaps those with experience performing during the halftime show during years prior offer a better performance because of that aforementioned experience on the Super Bowl stage. Either way, Usher is destined to deliver an unforgettable performance.