All XG members, ages, and birthdays

Xtraordinary Girls, popularly known as XG, is a global, seven-member, K-pop girl group under XGALX, a label under AVEX Entertainment. The group members are Hinata, Jurin, Chisa, Cocona, Maya, Juria, and Harvey. XG made its debut in March 2022 with the digital single “Tippy Toes” which did not chart. The group returned in November with a rap cipher video, “Galz Xypher,” and the video garnered over 16 million views on YouTube, causing the group’s popularity to rise. In January, XG made a comeback with the English single, ”Shooting Star,” and an additional track, “Left Right”.

As the group members continue to rise in fame, here’s a breakdown of each one, their roles, and some more personal information to get to know XG better.

Jurin

Asaya Jurin was born June 19, 2002. She is 20 years old and stands at five feet, two inches tall. She is a singer, rapper, main dancer, and leader of the group. Jurin was born in Kanagawa, Japan, and was a student of Avex Artist Academy. Thanks to her surfer parents, she began snowboarding when she was 3 years old and is now a professional snowboarder. Jurin is a former member of the girl group Shorty! and was also a professional model in her teens, working for media outlets such as Pop Teen and Drop Tokyo.

Chisa

Chisa Kondou was born on Jan. 17, 2002 and, at 21, she is the oldest member of the group. She stands at five feet, two inches tall. She is a singer, model, and actress under AVEX Artist Academy and is the main vocalist for XG . Chisa was born in Osaka, Japan. In 2016, she participated in the semi-Grand Prix of the Tokyo Girls’ Audition and came in second place. She has worked as a model for Fashion Leaders and was once a reporter for College Festa. Before joining AVEX, she was a trainee under Kansai Collection Entertainment (KCE).

Hinata

Hinata Sohara was born on June 11, 2002. She is 20 years old and is five feet, two inches tall. She is a singer and the main dancer, as well as the most popular member of the group. Hinata was born in Nagoya, Japan. She is rumored to have been a YG Entertainment trainee as she was seen in the YG building before her debut with XG.

Harvey

Amy Jannet Harvey was born on Dec. 18, 2002. She is 20 years old and is five feet three inches tall. She is a Japanese-Australian singer and rapper and serves as the main rapper for XG. Harvey was born in Tokyo, Japan, and participated in the Tokyo Girls Audition. In 2017, she was a member of the girl group Shorty! alongside Jurin as part of the second generation of the group. She has been an active model since she was in Junior High School and has worked with the popular magazine ViVi.

Juria

Juria Ueda, formerly known as Yanou Juria, was born on Nov. 28, 2004. She is 18 years old and stands at five feet two inches tall. She is a singer under AVEX Artist Academy. She was born in Osaka, Japan, and is a former member of the idol group Amorecarina. In 2015, she graduated from the group and began going by the name Juria Ueda. She has appeared in various Japanese commercials including ads for the popular Nintendo 3DS game, Ciao Illustration Club.

Maya

Kawachi Maya was born on Aug. 10, 2005. She is 17 years old and stands at five feet two inches tall. She is a singer and rapper. Maya was born in Kantou, Japan and auditioned for Tokyo Girls in 2017. While she was in elementary school, she attended the Tokyo branch of AVEX Artist Academy. She is known to have won some awards during her pre-debut years.

Cocona

Akiyama Kokona, also known as Cocona, was born on Dec. 6, 2005, making her the youngest member of the group. The singer/rapper is 17 years old and an even five feet tall. Cocona was born in Kanto, Japan, and is a former member of the project group, A-CE, under AVEX Artist Academy. In 2018, she won the singing category at the Kira Challe Audition.