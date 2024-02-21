Are there LE SSERAFIM “Easy” photocards?

To say that LE SSERAFIM‘s comeback was eventful is quite an understatement. First, there was the HYBE boycott; secondly, everyone criticized their new songs. And thirdly, seemingly everyone started scrutinizing them for the simple fact that they exist — because hating on a rising girl group is apparently the best hobby people could think of.

Recommended Videos

Thankfully, there are still several fans who are blissfully ignoring the legion of naysayers and enjoying the girls’ new album “Easy,” at long last. LE SSERAFIM’s history is quite convoluted for such a short-lived group, but that’s just what girl groups have to deal with in K-Pop. Regardless, the new bundle still comes with the usual goodies for fans buying the physical copies, but the absence of photocards on Twitter is quite noticeable.

Does LE SSERAFIM’s new album come with photocards?

via HYBE

Yes, there are six photo cards in the new LE SSERAFIM mini-album “Easy.” If you get the bundle off of any legal retainer — including Weverse, the original seller — the album will contain a random photocard, and you can end up with one PC of one of the members: Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun-chae. Alternatively, there is also a photocard with all the members that you might also get.

Now, we don’t know exactly why more people aren’t talking about which photocard they ended up with — or at least, which one they want — but we do have a few guesses. As more and more people head to social media to voice their opinions on the songs or on the controversies, the photocards end up being a secondary topic for most FEARNOTS. Which, truth be told, is quite sad considering the concept for the photocards is quite iconic.