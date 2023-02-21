Ariana Grande takes a break from filming ‘Wicked’ movie to collaborate with The Weeknd, and the internet is not okay

Ariana Grande stepped out of the Wicked set and is back in the music studio to work on a new song for a very close friend. This reveal has caused excitement amongst fans since it’s been a while since the artist released music due to her very busy acting schedule.

Grande shared a video of herself recording in the studio on TikTok. The video had the captions, “Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14-hour day on set. This certain exception had to be made…” showing that she managed to find time out of her busy schedule to do her “friend’s” request.

It might not be very clear what she’s singing due to the very low audio recording. But keen listeners were able to deduce that she’s contributing her vocals for The Weeknd’s ‘Die for You,’ a song that was released in his 2016 album, Starboy.

This teaser video got fans excited since their last collab was back in 2021, for the ‘Save Your Tears’ remix. Another reason for all the excitement is due because it has been two years since Grande released an album and the last songs the artist released were Christmas themed. Fans are keen to hear this artist sing once more, and the fact that it’s with The Weeknd made things more exciting.

OMG MOTHER OMG COME BACK PLS pic.twitter.com/kg9S0O9Rbj — a lil bit dramatic 💖 🅴 (@thecyberdoll) February 21, 2023

they crumbs that we’ve been needing pic.twitter.com/Jcf1CxRzea — Aurora⁷ ❀ (@buteraijk) February 21, 2023

It was revealed back in 2021 that Grande was going to star in the upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical, Wicked, and was cast as Glinda. The film will be released in two parts and is scheduled to come out in theaters in 2024 and 2025.

It’s currently unknown when the ‘Die For You’ remix would be released. But it is certainly clear that fans are keen to listen to it once it comes out.