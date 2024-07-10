Image Credit: Disney
Image via KQ Entertainment
ATEEZ set list 2024, confirmed

They better be playing "Wonderland."
Staci White
Staci White
|
Published: Jul 10, 2024 04:26 am

As K-pop continues to expand into the global market, fans around the world have more access to their favorite artists’ tours than ever before. Despite the frustrating lack of K-pop “world tours” that actually traverse more than two continents, exceptional tours like that of top boy group ATEEZ are increasingly common. 

Thanks in part to their varied discography and eye-catching performances, ATEEZ has gained a large following, a sizable portion of which reside in North America where ATEEZ will embark on a tour in just a few days. Naturally, with the tour just around the corner, fans are speculating which songs will end up on the set list (justice for “Hala Hala” and “Work”).

While I do love to be surprised from time to time, I can’t blame anyone for their curiosity. That’s why I’ve done the research for you; I searched through multiple posts on X, online forums like Quora and Reddit, and YouTube to present you the setlist for ATEEZ’s “Towards The Light : Will To Power” tour. 

Keep in mind that this set list is based primarily on completed shows so your mileage may vary if you’re attending one of the upcoming shows. With that out of the way, here’s the set list.

ATEEZ 2024 “Towards The Light : Will To Power” Tour set list

  1. “Crazy Form” 
  2. “Say My Name (Band Ver.)” 
  3. “Win (Band Ver.)” 
  4. Yunho and San dance break
  5. “This World” 
  6. “Wake Up” 
  7. Hongjoong bass guitar solo
  8. “Guerilla (Flag Ver.)”
  9. Mingi rap solo 
  10. “Cyberpunk” 
  11. “Deja Vu”
  12. Hongjoong, Seonghwa, and Yunho unit stage 
  13. “IT’s You” (San, Yeosang, and Wooyoung)
  14. “Youth” (Yunho and Mingi)
  15. “Everything” (Jongho)
  16. “Silver Light”
  17. “Wave”
  18. “Dancing Like Butterfly Wings”
  19. “Matz” (Hongjoong and Seonghwa)
  20. “Arriba”
  21. “Django”
  22. “Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers)”
  23. “Wonderland (Symphony No.9 ‘From the Wonderland’)”
  24. “Dreamy Day”
  25. “Eternal Sunshine”
  26. “Fireworks”
  27. “The Real (Band Ver.)”
  28. “Turbulence (Orchestra Ver.)”
  29. “Utopia (EDM Remix Ver.)” 
Author
Image of Staci White
Staci White
Since the moment she listened to her first Britney Spears CD at the tender age of six, Staci has been a lover of all things pop culture. She graduated from UCLA with a Bachelors in Linguistics and somehow turned her love of music, movies, and media into a career as an entertainment writer. When she’s not writing for WGTC, she’s busy fulfilling her own pop star dreams as a singer/songwriter or hanging out at her local coffee shops.
