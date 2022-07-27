Beyonce’s new album leaks two days early

Beyoncé has been known for being in complete and full control of her career and image, whether it was carefully orchestrating all of her pregnancy announcements down to the reveal of her various maternity dresses, to refusing to allow her photos to be retouched on the Austin Powers: Goldmember publicity photos and posters. This has extended to the release of her forthcoming album Renaissance, with even the tracklist release an event of its own.

Which is what makes it a surprise that somehow, somebody was able to release the full album to the internet a full 36 hours before its official release. After all, in 2013 she dropped the “visual album” Beyoncé having kept it a complete secret from even her most serious stans, announcing it with a surprise Instagram announcement.

According to a report in Variety, the entertainment publication was able to find FLAC files online and bootleg CDs of the album for sale overseas within minutes of searching for it on social media. As a reminder, here is the album cover as revealed by Beyoncé last month:

photo via Beyoncé

The Beyhive immediately went into action defending their Queen Bey on social media, denouncing the leak.

Y’all not real #BeyHive if you partake in listening to the leak. #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/OsGMrAkyun — R A Y (@_ramonchavez_) July 27, 2022

Beyoncé wants you to experience her album.. she is letting you into her heart. She’s worked her ASS off for this. Her music is her music. Even we don’t fuck around with that… respect her wishes and wait. Do NOT listen to any leak! — THE BEYHIVE TEA (@TheBeyhiveTea) July 27, 2022

While others promised that Bey herself would visit a furious vengeance on anyone caught leaking:

I think some of the people here need to realize Beyoncé & Parkwood have never been afraid to sue people that leak stuff of hers, especially music. They also never lose by the way. — BEYTHOVEN is an ALIEN SUPERSTAR (@beyonceparkwood) July 27, 2022

🚨HIVE🚨 Just a reminder about leaks! Remember to report any/all leaks. If you manage to get an early copy PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE, keep it to yourself until release date. pic.twitter.com/fiCUC2PeGT — Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE (@beyoncepsych) July 27, 2022

And this person doesn’t care what the consequences are, they will post a Beyoncé leek:

Beyonce leak pic.twitter.com/EFUyVz1KWj — koko will MOVE on 29/7 🪩💦 (@kokoyonce) July 26, 2022

Whether you illegally download her album, or do the right thing and listen to Renaissance when it’s officially released after paying for it, one thing is for certain; it will be overrated.