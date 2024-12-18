Brazilian judge orders global withdrawal of Adele’s 2015 song over plagiarism claim

Best-selling female artist and 16-time Grammy winner Adele just wrapped up her Las Vegas residency with a final performance on Nov. 24. But it seems her holiday plans may be spoiled, and she’s facing plagiarism allegations over her 2015 song “Million Years Ago” from the album 25.

In 2021, Brazilian composer Toninho Geraes alleged that the music from Adele’s “Million Years Ago” was copied from his song “Mulheres (Women)” which was released by artist Martinho da Vila in 1995. Expert analysis cited in the complaint states that 88 percent of the melody in “Million Years Ago” was copied. Geraes sent extrajudicial notices to Adele and the record label XL Recordings, but after being ignored, he brought the issue to court. In a statement, Geraes said he believes he’ll come out victorious.

“The only thing I have in my life that I can say is mine is my music. I only sell it if I want to. I may lose my assets, what I have achieves, but my repertoire, my songs, that is my legacy.

On Dec. 13, Brazilian judge Victor Torres ordered Brazilian subsidiaries of Universal and Sony to stop “using, reproducing, editing, distributing or commercializing the song ‘Million Years Ago,’ by any modality, means, physical or digital support, streaming or sharing platform.” Geraes is suing for moral damages and lost royalties amounting to $160,000. The injunction mandates a fine of $8,000 for each instance of non-compliance from the music labels.

“Million Years Ago” was produced by Greg Kurstin and written by Adele and Kurstin. As of writing, the song is still on Spotify, with more than 220 million plays.

Similarities were observed with another song

Geraes’ lawyer, Fredimio Trotta, said that Brazilian music has previously been frequently copied to produce “successful international hits.” Trotta hopes the judge’s recent decision serves as a warning to artists and producers who make “parasitic use” of Brazilian music. As of writing, Universal Brazil has not responded to the order, and Sony Brazil chose not to comment on the matter. Back in 2021, Trotta said it was quite difficult to believe that the similarities between Adele’s and his client’s song is unintentional.

This isn’t the first time “Million Years Ago” has faced accusations of plagiarism. Back in 2015, fans of Turkish-Kurdish folk singer Ahmet Kaya took to social media to say that Adele’s song was a rip-off of Kaya’s 1985 tune titled “Acilara Tutunmak (Clinging to Pain). Turkish music critic, Naim Dilmener, acknowledged that there were parallels between the two tracks, but said the melody of Kaya’s song was “an easy tune to figure out.” “I don’t think Adele listened to Kaya’s song and copied it deliberately,” Dilmener stated.

Kaya died in 2000, but his widow Gülten Kaya, has heard Adele’s “Million Years Ago” and stated that she didn’t think a global superstar like Adele would deliberately plagiarize her late husband’s song. However, she said that if Adele “consciously” did so, then “it would be theft.”

As of writing, Adele has not released a statement regarding the Brazilian judge’s decision. The singer shared that she is taking a well-deserved break from her music career after her two-year Las Vegas residency and is exploring other creative outlets.

